Keating saddling up first group 1 runner in SA Derby

"It's a bit scary. I really can't believe it."
This is how Ballarat trainer Shay Keating sums up having her first group 1 runner.
Advertisement
Keating saddles up Sebastian The Fox in the $500,000 South Australian Derby, 2500m, on Saturday.
In addition to the excitement, there is sure to also be some emotion with her late father and trainer Daryl Brown not far from her thoughts at Morphettville, with Sebastian The Fox raced by some of his former stable clients.
Getting the gelding into the group 1 is the fruition of six months of planning after missing a start in last year's Victoria Derby.
"He was second emergency. It was depressing not to get a start after being so close."
With the disappointment of not being able to get to the barrier in the Victoria Derby, her immediate response was to send him around in a listed 1800m event on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington three days later.
In retrospect, Keating says she probably should not have done it.
While it did not do any harm, Keating said it was far too short for him, given he had been prepared to race over 2500m. ''I gave him a run to give the owners a day at the races."
With a good break in the paddock behind him, Keating had Sebastian The Fox back at the races over 1200m in Ballarat on February 20.
From there he has had a typical stayer's preparation, building in distance with each start to his latest run when fourth over 2255m at Geelong on April 29.
Keating says she has been happy with each of his runs, which include a win at Kilmore two starts ago.
"I thought he'd win at Geelong, but two better rides probably beat him."
Keating is going into the SA Derby expecting Sebastian The Fox to finish in the first half of the field, but whatever he does she believes he will improve in the spring.
Disappointingly, regular rider Jarrod Fry will not be aboard owing to suspension. He has ridden Sebastian The Fox in nine of his 12 career starts, including his two wins.
Keating has chosen to reunite Sebastian The Fox with Jake Noonan.
Noonan rode the son of Foxwedge in his first two starts in July and August last year.
Sebastian The Fox is one of the outsiders in the field at 100-1, but Keating believes he is well over the odds.
"He's a better chance than that." She believes the odds are largely based on her profile as a trainer.
Advertisement
The most important thing though is what she thinks about Sebastian The Fox.
He's ready and so is she. "It's exciting to mix it with the big boys."
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.