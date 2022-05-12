The Courier
Home/Video

Redan loses star, Skipton set for first test | Team Talk

May 12 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redan coach Jarrett Giampaolo joins us for Team Talk.

Every Thursday night, The Courier is your one-stop shop for everything you need to know before the weekend's footy action.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.