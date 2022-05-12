Every Thursday night, The Courier is your one-stop shop for everything you need to know before the weekend's footy action.
Redan coach Jarrett Giampaolo is a guest in this week's edition of Team Talk as the Lions prepare to welcome Bacchus Marsh for a huge Ballarat Football Netball League clash.
Meanwhile, in the Central Highlands Football League, unbeaten Skipton gets a big test of its credentials when it travels to play Dunnstown.
