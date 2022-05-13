The Courier

Kon and Liudmila Petropoulos found guilty of 48 animal cruelty charges

Updated May 13 2022 - 1:27am, first published 1:20am
Kon Petropoulos. File photo.

A couple who have been found guilty of repeatedly abusing animals will have to cough up more than $100,000 for their crimes.

