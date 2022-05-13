The Courier

Deteriorating teenager made cry for help during attempted armed robbery at bottle shop

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
May 13 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rumerz Tavern was the site of the attempted aggravated burglary.

A victim said he lost his faith in humanity after an offender held a shard of glass to his neck while demanding he open the cash register and yelling his name, making a 'cry for help'.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.