The Ballarat Trans and Gender Diverse Clothes Swap Shop is set to host a winter event on Saturday.
Mother and daughter duo Renea and Charlotte Johnson created the space when they moved from Sunbury and saw a need in Ballarat.
Advertisement
"We get everything donated into us and then we donate everything back out to people in need, so people don't need to come and bring any clothing with them," Renea said.
"They just need to bring themselves."
The event is completely free.
For Charlotte, she said it was heartwarming to see people come in and find something that was affirming for their identity.
"To be able to put something on where you go, 'this feels correct' is just so reaffirming and so reassuring, and being able to drop all your money at once on a whole new wardrobe is not viable for everybody," she said.
"I think that's so important - it's just that boost of confidence, that boost of self worth."
The shop is also accepting donations.
Saturday's offering will include homemade beanies, shoes, and quality items from brand new to designer to pre-loved in children to adult sizes.
"All our clothes are really good quality because we go through every single item and make sure there's no stains, tears, they're not too old," Renea said.
"We want to make sure that if somebody needs something desperately and has to pop it on for the day, we know it's clean and they can just wander away."
And the day is not just about the clothes.
"It's actually the whole experience, we've got vegan vegetable soup on offer. I'll make some cookies and slices - it's a community event," Renea said.
For those that can't make Saturday's swap, the shop offers visits by appointment.
"There's a few people that aren't sure of where they sit, you know, masc, fem, non-binary - so it's great for them to be able to come in and just connect to the clothes and whatever makes them feel comfortable," Renea said.
"We have had a few people that have come in that have just started that journey and haven't met up with people in the community as yet. That has been really lovely."
The Ballarat Trans and Gender Diverse Clothes Swap Shop winter event will take place from 11am on Saturday May 21 at 1331 Gregory St, Lake Wendouree.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.