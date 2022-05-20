The Courier

Ballarat Trans and Gender Diverse Clothes Swap Shop to hold winter event on Saturday

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated May 20 2022 - 11:08am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FASHION: Renea Johnson, with her daughter Charlotte, will host a transgender and gender diverse clothing swap. Picture: Luke Hemer.

The Ballarat Trans and Gender Diverse Clothes Swap Shop is set to host a winter event on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.