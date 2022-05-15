The Courier

There was a major police operation in Ballarat CBD on Friday, with community safety 'first and foremost'

By Ellie Mitchell
Updated May 15 2022 - 8:34pm, first published 8:00am
Senior Constable Priscilla Ribas and Senior Constable Jassi Sandhu of the Public Order Response team. Photo: Lachlan Bence.

At least two missing persons have been found and a number of implements used to smoke illicit substances seized following a major police operation in the CBD on Friday.

