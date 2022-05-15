At least two missing persons have been found and a number of implements used to smoke illicit substances seized following a major police operation in the CBD on Friday.
Acting Senior Sergeant Paul Allen told The Courier one missing person was found within the first hour of the operation, and the other, at about 5pm.
Advertisement
"[Police] seized a number of smoking implements from a local tobacconist too ... a number of implements that are used to smoke illicit substances are actually illegal under the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act for stores to sell," he said.
"That carries a fine of $10,000 for the business."
Inquiries are ongoing in relation to the seizure.
The planned blitz ran until 10pm on Friday, and focussed around the CBD, with the Ballarat train station and Bridge Mall area among the focal points.
It saw a heavy presence in the CBD with police from the Public Order Response Team, among others, using special powers to stop any person in a public place and search for weapons, without needing a search warrant.
Acting Senior Sergeant Allen said there were no significant incidents in the area in the following days and operations like it ensured a more peaceful environment in Ballarat.
"The police presence was noted by the community because I've been stopped a number of times and complimented on it, community is always first and foremost on our mind - and feeling safe," he said.
"We always have our ongoing, proactive measures that we do as business as usual ... we just want to push back a lot more into the community so that they see us a lot more, and take that Neighborhood Policing approach."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.