REVEALED: the BFNL superstar who had 43 touches and 13 marks | Stats Central

Every Monday, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics in the Ballarat Football Netball League.
See all the figures from round four below.
The graphics are fully interactive so you can search for specific players, or list the statistics in your preferred format (in order of most kicks, possessions, goals etc).
The statistics will be available to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au throughout the entire season.
Melton 18.16 (124) d Ballarat 3.11 (29)
Darley 10.12 (72) d Sunbury 9.14 (68)
Sebastopol 8.13 (61) d North Ballarat 2.14 (26)
Bacchus Marsh 9.11 (65) d Redan 8.9 (57)
East Point 22.11 (143) d Melton South 15.14 (104)
I cover the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. It's a privilege to dive into Ballarat's sports scene and share the stories that make this such a great sporting region. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
