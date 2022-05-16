The Courier

Changes to improve support for victims of crime welcomed

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
May 16 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New laws introduced into Victorian parliament will transform the process for providing financial assistance to victims of crime and make it easier for people to get the support they need to recover.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.