A man who was unhappy with a social media "car swap" and allegedly took it out by smashing his victim's windows has faced court.
Jarrad Twine, 21, appeared for a bail application on Monday charged with attempted aggravated burglary and a damage charge. Twine's mother appeared via video link in support.
Police informant Senior Constable Nicholas Smerdon said earlier this month Twine allegedly contacted a man advertising his vehicle on social media.
The pair allegedly agreed to swap vehicles and on May 7 both parties signed transfer papers. The court heard in the following days Twine messaged the man on social media as he was unhappy with the swap, and the man blocked him.
Senior Constable Smerdon alleged Twine arrived at the man's address at 2.33am on Monday, smashing a window at the property and a window of a car while the man and two family members were inside the house.
The man called the police and Twine was located in a car on a nearby street allegedly found to be carrying 0.6 grams of methamphetamine. Magistrate Mark Stratmann explained to Twine the purpose of the hearing was to determine his risk to the community based on factors including personal circumstances.
The accused told the court he was renting a room and was working. "I've got a few mental health issues," he said. "I'm currently on medical marijuana for bi-polar and sleeping [issues]."
Going on to address the alleged offence, Twine expressed regret. "Last night was a really bad mistake ... and I'm really sorry," he said.
However, Mr Stratmann stopped Twine, explaining the hearing was not the time to "go into" the offending.
Twine's mother choked back tears when the magistrate acknowledged it must be a difficult day for her.
She told the court she could provide "love and support" but her son was unable to live with her because of a court order.
"I just worry Jarrad's mental health issues are possibly getting worse."
Senior Constable Smerdon argued Twine should not receive bail.
"The accused has a history of making threats, carrying weapons, as well as aggravated carjacking, criminal damage, and dishonesty offences," he said. "[Twine] is an unacceptable risk."
The magistrate agreed.
Twine will return to court on July 28.
