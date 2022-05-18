Ballarat's Bridge Mall will play host to a range of historic and vintage vehicles this Saturday with a Heritage and Vintage Car Show featuring vehicles from the past century.
Organiser Dave Gamble says he is hoping for a turn out of at least 50 cars and motorcycles - everything from the ocean-liner curves of mid-century Chevrolets to the futuristic grunt of cars from Mad Max.
Mr Gamble says he's been involved with the show in the past, but this is his first attempt at running the event, and he's sought to have a wide and interesting variety of cars displayed.
Advertisement
"I've got a few from each decade, basically," he says.
"I'm just hoping they all turn up, that's my biggest issue. I've got cars from 1920 right through to probably 1990 at this stage.".
For film buffs and those who like a little motorific excitement, Mr Gamble says there will be vehicles from the Mad Max series, parts of which were filmed in the region.
"I've got I borrowed a motorbike, and I've got two cars, maybe three cars, from the ]series, including that yellow pursuit car. I've got a 56 Chev hearse coming, it doesn't get offered in shows very often,so I've organised that. I'll have my own 55 Chev there too."
While there is still a thrill in hunting down old vehicles stashed in sheds and farm buildings across the state, the likelihood of finding a rare old car or bike at a bargain price is getting very slim, says Mr Gamble.
He bought his Chev online, and says the region around Ballarat is pretty much picked clean of vintage vehicles lying around.
"They're still out there but yeah, it's like you said - they're getting harder to find," he says.
Mr Gamble says with the election on Saturday, he's hoping people will walk out to vote and then head down to the Mall for a wander around, and see the collection stretched out along the strip.
The Ballarat Historical and Vintage Car Show is a free event.
Old journalist, The Courier.
Old journalist, The Courier.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.