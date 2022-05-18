The Courier

From Mad Max to the beauties of the 1950s, you can see them all this weekend at The Mall.

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
May 18 2022 - 9:00am
Ballarat's Bridge Mall will play host to a range of historic and vintage vehicles this Saturday with a Heritage and Vintage Car Show featuring vehicles from the past century.

