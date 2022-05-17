The Courier

Teen given chance to rehabilitate after alleged armed robberies, arson, theft offences

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
May 17 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen given chance to rehabilitate after alleged armed robberies, arson, theft offences

A teenager charged over two armed robberies, a string of theft offences and setting a stolen car on fire has been given a chance on bail.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.