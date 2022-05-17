Teen given chance to rehabilitate after alleged armed robberies, arson, theft offences

A teenager charged over two armed robberies, a string of theft offences and setting a stolen car on fire has been given a chance on bail.
Jermaine Smith-Proctor's defence lawyer said it was in the community's best interest for him to undergo rehabilitation, rather than allowing his mental health to worsen in difficult prison conditions.
Magistrate Bruce Cottrill said he was satisfied the risk to the community and of Smith-Proctor re-offending could be ameliorated through his involvement in a bail program that included treatment and education.
Police informant Detective Senior Constable Luke Simons said Smith-Proctor was part of a group who stole a car in Mount Clear and set another stolen car alight in bushland on March 17.
Smith-Proctor and a co-offender allegedly used the car stolen from Mount Clear to travel to Maldon, steal another car, an electric bike, commit two burglaries and target multiple other cars to steal items from inside.
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday Smith-Proctor was on bail at the time for two alleged armed robberies at Ballarat businesses, leaving the victim's feeling frightened.
He allegedly pointed a knife at a service station attendant while while demanding he hand over more than 20 packets of cigarettes on March 5.
Police linked him to a burglary at Forest Street Primary School after his arrest for the alleged armed robbery after finding four laptops with the primary school sticker and student names on them in his bedroom.
His rehabilitation increases the protection of the community.- Nicholas Howard, defence lawyer
A few months earlier in January Smith-Proctor and three co-offenders were stealing alcohol from the Rumerz Tavern bottle shop in Ballarat East when the store attendant attempted to stop them.
Detective Senior Constable Simons said Smith-Proctor pulled out a knife and ran at the staff member, who hid behind a closed door while Smith-Proctor and a co-offender attempted to kick it down.
The pair allegedly stole more alcohol and left the store.
Defence lawyer Nicholas Howard said Smith-Proctor was a youthful offender, aged 18, and could live with his father while on bail.
He said Smith-Proctor had been subject to onerous conditions in custody and could be supervised and supported by the youth justice bail program.
"His rehabilitation increases the protection of the community," Mr Howard said.
The court heard Smith-Proctor would complete a pre-apprenticeship, mental health treatment and rehabilitation for his underlying drug and alcohol issues.
Police prosecutor Kim Sturrock said the victims of the armed robberies were fearful and the victims of theft would not get their property back.
"He is an increasing risk to the community and this is only escalating," she said.
Mr Cottrill said a period of imprisonment was within the sentencing range and Smith-Proctor had significantly impacted innocent victims, but bail conditions could reduce the risk and allow for rehabilitation.
Smith-Proctor spent one month and nine days in custody before being granted bail on Tuesday.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
