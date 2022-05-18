The Courier

The Ballarat Football Umpires Association says it is being forced to rely on club volunteers to goal umpire at least one senior Central Highlands Football League match every week

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 18 2022 - 4:08am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Football Umpires Association says it is short of goal umpires this season. Picture: Adam Trafford

THE Ballarat Football Umpires Association says it is being forced to rely on club volunteers to goal umpire at least one senior Central Highlands Football League match every week as a churn in umpire numbers bites.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.