The Courier

McEvoys build from Ballarat home base towards tilt at The Goodwood

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated May 18 2022 - 6:35am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOME: One Out (Mitchell Aitken) salutes in the Hertz Ballarat Two-Year-Old Maiden in Ballarat on Wednesday. Picture: Pat Scala/Racing Photos.

The Ballarat stable of Tony and Calvin McEvoy have made a big start to a week they hope culminates in victory in one of Australia's biggest sprints, The Goodwood.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.