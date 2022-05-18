McEvoys build from Ballarat home base towards tilt at The Goodwood

The Ballarat stable of Tony and Calvin McEvoy have made a big start to a week they hope culminates in victory in one of Australia's biggest sprints, The Goodwood.
The McEvoys are preparing for a two-way tilt at the group 1 $500,000 classic at Morphettville on Saturday.
Last-start Warrnambool winner Frankie Pinot will travel across the border from their Ballarat base on Thursday, while Savatoxl will represent the Angaston arm of their operation.
Savatoxl will most likely be the McEvoys' last runner in The Goodwood trained at Angaston, which they announced earlier this year would be closed down to allow them to be solely based in Ballarat.
Fresh from a group 3 win in Adelaide on Saturday and double at Bendigo on Sunday, the McEvoys rolled into a new week with another double at Ballarat Turf Club's first meeting of the year on its synthetic track on Monday.
Silent Surrente ($4) took out the Brandt Maiden, 1400m, and Andai Steppes ($9.50) the Polytrack Maiden, 2100m.
They kept the run going in Ballarat on Wednesday, this time on the turf with One Out ($7.50) in the Hertz Ballarat Two-Year-Old Maiden, 1200m.
Following a second on debut at Donald, One Out led all the way.
Calvin McEvoy said the gelding had come to hand much quicker than expected.
''We didn't expect hIm to be at the races so early.''
He said one Out had been a bit fragile mentally, but had improved quickly and would get better with age and racing. "He's done a terrific job.''
One Out made all the running and fought on strongly to the line to score by a half length.
PARISIAN Dancer gave Ballarat dual racing code operation Yabby Dam Farms a second win in a week in the Brandt Benchmark Handicap, 1600m.
Trained by Archie Alexander in Ballarat, Parisian Dancer ($1.70 favourite) scored in a bobbing finish.
The four-year-old mare now has three wins in 10 starts.
Yabby Dam Farms, which is also a leading standardbred racing and breeding enterprise, had their first win at Flemington with No Way Ever on Saturday.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
