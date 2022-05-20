The Courier

Slippery mushrooms found in the pines | Nature Notes

By Roger Thomas
May 20 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MUSHROOM: These slippery-topped fungi grow in association with pines. These fungi have pores underneath, rather than linear, radiating gills.

There are several fungi that grow mostly in or near pine plantations.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.