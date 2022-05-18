Police have charged a man in relation to eleven bush and grass fires in the Chepstowe area.
Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit detectives have reported the fires were allegedly lit by the man between December 2021 and May 2022.
Police arrested the 28-year-old man in Chepstowe yesterday evening.
The Chepstowe man has been charged with 11 counts of intentionally causing a bushfire.
He will appear before the Ballarat Magistrates' Court today.
Chepstowe and Carngham were the location of devastating bushfires in 2013 that destroyed multiple properties.
