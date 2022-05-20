The Courier

Off duty police officers uncover cannabis grow house in rental property

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
Updated May 20 2022 - 2:10am, first published 12:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who pleaded guilty to cultivating a commercial quantity of cannabis in a rental property is likely to be deported upon his release from prison, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.