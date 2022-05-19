Concert shows Ballarat is still a great nursery for talent

Ballarat has a well-deserved reputation for producing highly talented musicians who move onto national and international stardom. David Hobson, Benjamin Northey and Genevieve Lacey are three of a long list who have achieved international success. This has happened because Ballarat has always given its young students the opportunity to aim for and achieve their goals through groups like the Royal South Street Competitions, Bloc and Lyric Music Theatre companies and the Ballarat Arts Foundation (BAF).
Last Sunday, in the Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts, BAF celebrated its 21st Birthday with a sparkling concert showcasing some its well-known alumni and local musicians. With patron David Hobson as the main attraction the program was a smorgasbord of talented singers, instrumentalists, speech art and even a tap dancer, all performing in the birthday party spirit. David Hobson and Maxine Montgomery were outstanding in a classy performance of "You're Just in Love". Anna Marshall, Dani Fry and Ashley Kelman played a big part in the concert, with their rendition of "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" a highlight. The MIB Stage Band filled the hall with precision playing, conducted by Damien Woods who arranged much of the music.
BAF has made a significant financial contribution to the development of young talent over 21 years. The performance opportunities and training this creates means there is a bright future available to Ballarat's talented performers and artists.
