Concert shows Ballarat is still a great nursery for talent

Last Sunday, in the Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts, BAF celebrated its 21st Birthday with a sparkling concert showcasing some its well-known alumni and local musicians. With patron David Hobson as the main attraction the program was a smorgasbord of talented singers, instrumentalists, speech art and even a tap dancer, all performing in the birthday party spirit. David Hobson and Maxine Montgomery were outstanding in a classy performance of "You're Just in Love". Anna Marshall, Dani Fry and Ashley Kelman played a big part in the concert, with their rendition of "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" a highlight. The MIB Stage Band filled the hall with precision playing, conducted by Damien Woods who arranged much of the music.