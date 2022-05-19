The Courier
Review

Concert shows Ballarat is still a great nursery for talent

By Bronislaw Sozanski
Updated May 19 2022 - 12:29am, first published 12:18am
Ballarat has a well-deserved reputation for producing highly talented musicians who move onto national and international stardom. David Hobson, Benjamin Northey and Genevieve Lacey are three of a long list who have achieved international success. This has happened because Ballarat has always given its young students the opportunity to aim for and achieve their goals through groups like the Royal South Street Competitions, Bloc and Lyric Music Theatre companies and the Ballarat Arts Foundation (BAF).

