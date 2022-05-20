A police officer was injured and taken to hospital after arresting a man who broke into a Mount Helen home, attacked the victim and stole his car, a court has heard.
The officer suffered concussion, a cut to his head and injury to his shoulder while tackling offender Michael Anthony Dawson to the ground after he tried to run from police.
The 29-year-old apprentice brick layer had arrived at the victim's Mount Helen house with three co-accused at 11pm in December 2019 after drinking earlier that evening. One of the men said the victim owed money and Dawson entered the house with co-accused Trewin Dow and Matthew McLean when the victim answered the door.
McLean repeatedly asked the victim 'what have you got?' and the victim said 'what do you mean?'. One of the men lost the keys to the car they had parked in the driveway behind the victim's car, so Dawson grabbed the keys to the victim's car that were near the front door.
They went out to the victim's car but the victim followed them and grabbed the keys back, running back into the house and locking the offenders out. Dawson kicked the front window of the house and Gow kicked the front door and re-entered the house where they hit and punched the victim and Gow hit the victim with a glass beer bottle.
That is what makes it a terrible offence.- Judge Paul Lacava
The court heard Dawson and Gow grabbed the victim's car keys and left the house again, getting into his car in the driveway, with McLean in the drivers' seat.
McLean rammed the car they had arrived in parked behind out of the way and sped off.
Responding police saw the car speeding and began a pursuit, which ended in Beverin Street in Sebastopol.
The victim was taken to hospital with pain in his cheek due to a broken cheekbone, a headache and a laceration on his nose requiring sutures.
Dawson's defence barrister Zubin Menon said his client was a 'follower' not the instigator and had tagged along in the home invasion.
"That is what makes it a terrible offence. One often sees it carried out in numbers," Judge Paul Lacava said.
The court heard Dawson had severe mental health issues, was diagnosed with autism, had alcohol and gambling issues and difficulty with learning and regulating his emotions.
He was upset on the night of the offending and told his mother he was going to the hospital, but instead went drinking and ended up committing the home invasion, theft, and recklessly causing injury offences.
Dawson pleaded guilty at the County Court of Victoria on Thursday, appearing via video link from custody.
He has been in custody since his arrest, a total of 792 days.
"It has been a long and difficult period in custody. In some respect it has been a wake up call," Mr Menon said.
Judge Lacava said he viewed Dawson's prospects of rehabilitation as 'guarded'. Dawson will remain in custody and will return to court for sentencing. Gow has already been sentenced to 48 months imprisonment. McLean was sentenced to 331 days imprisonment.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
