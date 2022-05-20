A massive opportunity lies before Melton.
Beat North Ballarat this weekend, and last year's runner-up will extend its lead at the top of the ladder.
It's a buffer that only increases in importance as the season races towards its midway point.
Should other results go their way, namely Redan upsetting Darley, the Bloods could move three wins clear at the summit.
But, the first task, beating a second-placed North Ballarat, is no sure thing.
The biggest question is what North Ballarat travels down the highway.
Last weekend, the Roosters sank into ambiguity with a loss to Sebastopol that saw a near full-strength side kept goalless for three quarters.
A week earlier, Brendan McCartney's men were drawing praise as a rightful premiership favourite after dismantling East Point.
However, even that high was preceded by a shock loss to Ballarat, which saw the Roosters blow a five-goal lead.
Injuries plagued North Ballarat in that rollercoaster run, but it will travel to Melton close to full strength.
Collingwood's bye in the VFL allows Sam Glover to return, providing an immediate boost to the Roosters' forward line.
Glover kicked four goals, alongside 23 disposals and eight marks in the four-goal win against the Roos a fortnight ago.
Melton will welcome reinforcements of its own.
Mark Orr was a last-minute withdrawal from the 95-point win against Ballarat last weekend with a calf complaint but is expected to be fit for the Roosters' visit.
Orr will be needed in the ruck to combat the continued improvement of Roosters big man Cam McCallum.
McCallum, who finished third in last season's Henderson Medal count, is averaging a league-high 49.8 hitouts per match to partner his average five clearances a game.
Recent history offers no fair guide as to how the heavyweight clash will play out.
In 2021, the Bloods hadn't played in five weeks due to a COVID-forced break and a bye on the season's return when it came time to take on a then top-of-the-table North Ballarat.
Forward Josh Chatfield was a difference on that day, kicking two goals, but won't return for the Roosters due to VFL commitments.
Despite a handful of changes, the two sides remain the same and their motives are clear - assert dominance in the fight for a memorable flag.
at Maddingley Park, Saturday, 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 3, 2021 - Melton South 16.8 (104) d Bacchus Marsh 10.14 (74)
COBRAS: The Cobras are placed to move to second should they win, with the sides above them all facing tough assignments. Bacchus Marsh has won games off ruck Daniel Burton's dominance, but the former Henderson Medallist faces his toughest challenge yet against Dylan Jones.
PANTHERS: Heath Pritchard's side showed their no slouches, kicking 15 goals against a defensively-sound East Point. The visitors' back six will need to be at their best to combat the Cobras' talls and try and celebrate a repeat of last season's upset.
PREDICTION: Bacchus Marsh
at Eastern Oval, Saturday, 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 7, 2021 - Ballarat 9.17 (71) d East Point 9.11 (65)
ROOS: It's been a stop-start season so far for the Roos, who are yet to bag back-to-back wins. Jake Bridges' side has an immediate advantage with a full-strength line-up set to welcome a Swans group still recovering from a COVID outbreak.
SWANS: Last week's loss can easily be written off by the massive list of players missing through illness and injury. Joe Carmody will welcome back at least 10 players, giving Ballarat a strong chance to show its credentials and prove an old adage true. You can never keep a good side down.
PREDICTION: East Point
at MacPherson Park, Saturday, 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 8, 2021 - North Ballarat 11.5 (71) d Melton 7.9 (51)
BLOODS: The Bloods couldn't be in a more contrasting position than when they lost to the Roosters last year. In 2021, Melton hadn't played in five weeks due to COVID and the bye. Now, they're flying at 5-0 and look every bit a premiership favourite.
ROOSTERS: It was a solemn day for Brendan McCartney's men last weekend, held goalless for three quarters. The return of Sam Glover due to Collingwood's VFL bye will offer an immediate attacking boost, but the Roosters will still need to improve dramatically if they want to end the Bloods' perfect run.
PREDICTION: Melton
at City Oval, Saturday, 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 10, 2021 - Redan 9.18 (72) d Darley 7.13 (55)
LIONS: The young Lions have belied their age in the season's early stages, giving every opponent its played a run for its money. With Cooper Craig-Peters a likely loss to the VFL, Redan will need someone to stand up to keep Darley ball-magnet Brett Bewley under control.
DEVILS: Darley has already made the trip up the highway this season and returned with fond memories, beating Sebastopol by six points. The Devils look favourites on paper but will need to correct their in-game lapses of concentration against an opponent that has shown it will strike if given the chance.
PREDICTION: Darley
at Clarke Oval, Saturday, 2:15pm
LAST TIME THEY MET: rd 11, 2021 - Sunbury 13.17 (95) d Lake Wendouree 5.5 (35)
LIONS: Sunbury proved its winless start doesn't match its talent last weekend, coming to within four points of upsetting Darley at home. Jayden Eales has been influential since returning in the ruck and will be asked to be at his best again to help a star-studded midfield.
LAKERS: It's a free shot at goal for Lake Wendouree who will be rested after the bye. Tim Collins and Joel O'Connell have been immense in the engine room for the Lakers but will need to be at their best defensively to limit Sunbury talisman Daniel Toman.
PREDICTION: Sunbury
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
