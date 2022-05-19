'Our babies of 2021': Meet Ballarat's bundles of joy

SPECIAL PUBLICATION
Ballarat, these are your babies of 2021.
Helping celebrate your family's new arrival, The Courier's annual Our Babies magazine is a wonderful memento to help mark the occasion and a keepsake for the year your baby was born.
This year's edition features 21 bundles of joy we welcomed into the world during 2021. There's also a story on our cover baby, Jasmine Hellyar, the top baby names from 2021, the importance of tummy time, reading to babies from an early age, and much more.
You can read the full edition of Our Babies 2021 in print, or click here to read the emag online.
Have a sneak peek of the babies in the gallery below.
