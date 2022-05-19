Nick Hind has thanked Essendon for taking a chance on "a country kid from Clunes" after renewing his contract for another two years.
Hind, a former Clunes and East Point player, joined the Bombers from St Kilda in the 2020 trade period and was a revelation across the half-back line last season, playing all but one game.
The 27-year-old was drafted from Essendon's VFL team by the Saints with pick No.54 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft while working as a full-time plumber.
Over his 51-game career, of which he's played 30 at the Bombers, Hind has averaged 16.9 disposals and 342.1 metres gained per game.
"I'm thrilled to remain in the red and black for another two years. I love the club and will forever be grateful for their VFL program in seeing the potential in a country kid from Clunes," Hind said.
"I'm excited to see where this young group can go over the next couple of years."
Essendon general manager of list and recruiting Adrian Dodoro said Hind had a massive impact off the field.
"Nick has been a fantastic addition to our backline since joining the club in the 2020 trade period," Dodoro said.
"He is a popular member of the team who brings an infectious energy while also being an extremely loyal teammate. Nick is a fantastic person to have around the club."
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
