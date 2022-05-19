The Courier

Clunes product Nick Hind extends AFL stay with Essendon

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated May 19 2022 - 7:36am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Hind in action for Essendon's VFL side at Mars Stadium.

Nick Hind has thanked Essendon for taking a chance on "a country kid from Clunes" after renewing his contract for another two years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.