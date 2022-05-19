A serene sanctuary awaits | Feature property

Live the peaceful, private and picturesque rural lifestyle you've always wanted with this charming and spacious Smythes Creek hideaway.
Set on approximately five acres with mature trees, vibrant gardens and lush lawn, you will feel a million miles from the stresses of everyday life when you call this remarkable residence your own.
A covered and quaint wraparound veranda envelopes the home, while inside you will find a large, light-filled floorplan.
You will love to gather with friends and family in the open kitchen, dining and living room, with timber floors, split system air-conditioning and a fireplace.
The country-style kitchen is centred around a large island bench with breakfast bar seating, plus there are stainless steel appliances, a tiled splashback and walk-in pantry.
All six bedrooms are large and have built-in robes, including the master with dual robes and an ensuite. A three-way main bathroom services the home, plus there's also a large laundry and separate family room.
Outside, hosting guests will be a joy on the veranda (featuring pull down blinds) and alfresco as you admire the serene surround.
A 12 x 6.3 metre carport provides sheltered vehicle storage and there's even a huge 9 x 18 metre shed with a 9 x 4.5 metre mezzanine that could be adapted to suit your needs.
The property is an easy six minute (approx.) drive to Delacombe Town Centre, or continue into Ballarat's CBD. It's also just 1.5 hours (approx.) from the bustling centre of Melbourne.
Sure to tick a lot of boxes, call the agency today to find out more.
