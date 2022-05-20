Redan names best 25 players in club's history

P&C premiership player 1952. Runner-up in Redan's Best and Fairest - 1952. BFL Rep team 1952 & 53. Junior premiership player in under-16 1950 and under-18 in 1950 & 1951. Under 18 B&F player in 1951. Redan Team of the Century in 2000 CHF. The only Redan player to make the BFL Centenary team - 1993. Went onto play 105 games at Geelong and is a Life Member at Geelong FC.

