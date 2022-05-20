Redan names best 25 players in club's history

Redan's 150th anniversary celebrations saw the best 25 players in the club's history crowned, several former stars inducted into the club's Hall of Fame and famed coach Keith Rawle elevated to Legend status.
Rawle joined the Lions as coach in 1950 after 111 games with Essendon where he won two VFL premierships.
Rawle is the club's longest serving playing-coach having held the role for seven years and won a premiership in 1952.
After his playing days were over, Rawle served on the club's committee and was vice president in 1969 and 1970.
A member of Rawle's premiership side, Les Borrack, was inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Borrack was the only Redan player to make the BFNL's centenary team in 1993 and went on to play 105 games for Geelong, where he became a life member.
Modern greats Ash Barker, Brendan Peace, and Jarrod Edwards were also inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside Kate McMahon who coached the club to a first senior netball premiership in 2011.
The club had a set criteria when selecting the best 25 players in its history. Players must have played three seasons or 50 games for the seniors side. Junior players who progressed onto seniors and then the VFL/AFL were given special consideration.
Henderson Medallist Michael Phyland and David Jenkins are two of the premier Lions who were deemed ineligible due to only playing two seasons.
(no particular order)
KEITH RAWLE
Two premierships at Essendon. Senior coach 1950-1956c Redan B&F 1952. Premiers and Champion captain/coach in 1952. Ballarat Courier trophy winner in 1951. Longest senior playing coach. Regular BFL coach and player. Played 141 games at Redan.
BUD ANNAND
Senior coach 1963-1966. Redan B&F 1965 & 1967. Premiership runner-up player in 1967. Team of Century first ruck in 2000. BFL interleague player in 1967. Reserves coach in 1967 & 1968. Four sons all played at Redan. Played 92 senior games at Redan.
NATHAN BLOMELEY
Senior premiership player in 2006, 2007 & 2009. Captain in 2007-2009. Team of the Decade - 2009. BFL Team of the Year - 2005, 2006 & 2011. Played 117 games at Redan.
LES BORRACK
P&C premiership player 1952. Runner-up in Redan's Best and Fairest - 1952. BFL Rep team 1952 & 53. Junior premiership player in under-16 1950 and under-18 in 1950 & 1951. Under 18 B&F player in 1951. Redan Team of the Century in 2000 CHF. The only Redan player to make the BFL Centenary team - 1993. Went onto play 105 games at Geelong and is a Life Member at Geelong FC.
W "BILL" MCKENZIE
Redan B&F in 1957. Played 111 games. Junior player. Under-18 B&F in 1952 & 1953. Henderson Medal winner in 1957. Went on to play at Richmond FC.
GARRY ENGLISH
From North Melbourne, Redan captain and coach 1960 - 1962, also 1979 non-playing. Under-16 coach in 1968. Under-18 coach in 1976. BFL interleague selector. Team of the Century player - half back. Club president in 1964. Very fierce player.
GRAEME GELLIE
Redan B&F 1977. Runner-up in 1976. Premiership player 1975, 1976, 1977. Best on ground in frand final in 1976. Ballarat Courier winner in 1977, Henderson Medal runner-up in 1977. Team of the Century player in centre. Played 54 games. Went on to play and coach St Kilda.
NATHAN HORBURY
B&F 2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018. Henderson Medal in 2017. Senior premiership player in 2009 & 2011. BFL Team of the Year 2012, 2015, 2016 & 2018. Played 114 senior games at Redan.
MARK KENNEDY
Redan B&F 2002. Senior premiership player in 2002 & 2003. Best on ground in 2002 & 2003 grand final. Senior captain in 2004. Vice-captain in Team of the Decade - 2009. BFL Team of the Year 2004. Played 56 games at Redan.
TERRY MCALIECE
Premiership player 1975, 1976 & 1977. Senior captain in 1989. Senior B&F in 1987 & 1988. Grand final runner-up player in 1981. Regular BFL Inter League player. Team of the Century player. Hall of Fame member. Joint coach in the Reserves in 1996 with Ian Pym. Played 160 games at Redan.
ASH BARKER
Senior Premiership player in 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2009 & 2011. Junior player 18.5 Premiership player in 1999. Assistant coach. Team of the Decade player - 2009. Played 294 senior games at Redan. Life Member.
BILL EBERY
Redan senior Best & Fairest 1948, 1949, 1950 & 1951. Vice-Captain 1952 P&C Player. Ballarat Courier trophy winner in 1949. Played over 130 games. Regular BFL inter league player 1949 - 1953. Member of the Victorian Parliament for over 20 years.
JOHN NORTHEY
Senior playing coach 1974-1977 and 1980 & 1981. Redan B&F 1974. Premiership captain coach 1975, 1976 & 1977, Runner-up grand final coach in 1981. Hall of Fame - Legend. Team of the Century captain coach. Still hold most AFL games coached. Played 92 games at Redan.
JARROD EDWARDS
Redan B&F in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 & 2012. Senior Premiership Player in 2006, 2007, 2009, & 2011. BFL Henderson Medal winner in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, runner-up in 2012. Team of the Decade - 2009. BFL Team of the Year 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 & 2012. Redan assistant coach. BFL Inter League player 2007, 2008. Life Member. Played 119 games at Redan.
KEN NUNN
Under 18 B&F in 1968, also a premiership player in 1968 (Vice Capt.) Redan B&F 1969 & 1970. Senior Premiership player in 1975, 1976 & 1977. Team manager/ secretary for 10 years. Team of the Century player, Redan Hall of Fame - Legend. Played 113 games at Redan.
JOHN BURT OAM
Redan B&F 1973, 1975 & 1978. Senior premiership player in 1975, 1976 & 1977. Under 16 B&F in 1964. Reserves B&F in 1965. Senior captain in 1973. Premiership runner-up player in 1967. Team of the century player. Hall of Fame member. Senior non-playing coach in 1989 & 1990. Played 239 Senior games at Redan.
DRU QUINLAN
Senior premiership captain in 2002 & 2003. Captain in Team of the Decade side - 2009. Inspirational player who could win a game with his brilliance. Played 74 games at Redan.
MICHAEL SMITH
Redan B&F 1993 & 1994. Best & Fairest runner-up in 1992. Henderson Medal winner in 1993 & 1994. Senior captain 1994. Team of the Century player. Hall of Fame member. BFL and Country Vic player. Played 108 games at Redan. 51 possessions in game vs Bacchus Marsh.
ORREN STEPHENSON
Redan B&F 2004. Senior premiership player in 2002 & 2003. BFL Team of the Year 2004 & 2019. Played 88 games at Redan. Went onto play at Richmond and Geelong. Was still a great player in his late thirties.
BOB STEWART
Redan B&F 1961, 1962, 1964 & 1966. Junior player won B&F in under 16. Reserves premiership captain and coach in 1969. Runner in Courier award in 1962. Premiership runner-up player in 1967. Went on to play one season at North Melbourne. Played 237 senior games at Redan.
RUSSELL TWEEDDALE
Senior premiership player 1975 & 1976. Senior captain in 1981 & 1982. Grand final runner-up player in 1981. Went on to play at St Kilda and Footscray. Regular BFL interleague player. A player who could use both sides of his body. Played 134 games at Redanp
RYAN WAIGHT
Senior premiership player in 2006, 2009 & 2011. Team of the Decade - 2009. Vice-captain in the 2011 premiership side. Best & Fairest runner-up in 2011. BFL Team of the Year 2009, 2011 & 2013.Made Vic Country and All Australian in 2006. Played 156 senior games at Redan.
MATTHEW WALSH
Redan B&F 2003. Senior premiership player in 2003. Played in 2004 runner-up team. Leading Redan goalkicker 2003, 2004 & 2005. BFL Team of the Year 2004. Team of the Decade - 2009. Played 54 games at Redan. Kicked over 1,000 goals at the Cairns Saints after playing at Redan.
GRAHAM WILLEY
Senior Redan B&F 1953 & 1955. Henderson Medal in 1955. Team of the Century - 2000. Went onto play at Essendon - leading goalkicker in first year.
