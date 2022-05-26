Every Thursday night, The Courier is your one-stop shop for everything you need to know before the weekend's footy action.
Sebastopol coach Michael Searl is a guest in this week's edition as his side prepares to make the trip down the highway to play a Melton South side fresh off a win.
Meanwhile, in the Central Highlands Football League, Skipton is bracing for its biggest test yet as it prepares to take on the flying Dunnstown.
Watch below.
