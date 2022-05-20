The Courier

Western Freeway to close inbound to Melbourne from tonight

May 20 2022 - 1:00am
Western Freeway to close inbound to Melbourne from tonight

Significant road maintenance works on the Western Freeway will begin tonight close to Melbourne, and drivers can expect delays and detours for the next two weekends.

