Western Freeway to close inbound to Melbourne from tonight

Significant road maintenance works on the Western Freeway will begin tonight close to Melbourne, and drivers can expect delays and detours for the next two weekends.
According to the state government, the first weekend of works will take place on the inbound lanes between Ballarat Road and Robinsons Road in Ravenhall.
Crews will be on site from 8pm May 20 to 5am Monday, May 23.
Detours will be in place via Ballarat Road, Hopkins Road or Leakes Road. Westwood Drive will provide local access to Robinsons Road.
The second weekend of works will see crews working on the outbound lanes of the Western Freeway between the Western Ring Road and Robinsons Road in Derrimut.
Detours will be in place via Boundary Road and Robinsons Road, or via the Western Ring Road and Ballarat Road.
The $600,000 works will involve rebuilding and resealing the pavement along the freeway, with the state government expecting it willl make the freeway "stronger and more reliable".
For more information, visit vicroads.vic.gov.au. Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app.
