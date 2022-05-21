Federal election day in Ballarat: follow it live

Good afternoon and welcome to The Courier's live blog of the 2022 Federal election.
Here, we will bring you all the latest information as the day unfolds.
Throughout the afternoon we will visit the polling booths and speak to the most important people through the election - the voters.
We might even suss out who has the best sausage sizzle.
Then, once the results start flooding in, our election team will bring you all the latest information right here.
Just stay on this page and the blog will update automatically.
Follow the live blog below (it might take a moment or two to load).
Catherine King casts her vote at Pleasant Street Primary School
Donning her red blazer and sporting a cheerful smile, Ballarat's federal member, Catherine King, has made her way to Pleasant Street Primary School to cast her vote just after 11am this morning, accompanied by her 13-year-old son, Ryan.
Ms King said she was delighted by the turn out of voters on such a beautiful, sunny day and was hopeful to see a Labor government elected.
"There's lots of people out and about early and let's hope for an Albanese Labor Government," she said.
As for being reelected, Ms King said it was up to the people of Ballarat.
"I expect that there'll be lots of people turning out and hopefully I'll be returned but again, that's over to the Ballarat people and also what happens at the end of the day," she said.
MP for Ballarat, Catherine King and Liberal candidate, Ben Green meeting at the federal election polling booth at Pleasant Street Primary School. Picture: Luke Hemer.
It was an amicable encounter between her and opposition, Liberal candidate for Ballarat, Ben Green.
Ms King said it was great to see so many people out so early in the day bearing witness to "democracy in action."
"I want to thank people for coming out and turning out to vote today."
