The Courier

'We got our courage from the Loud Fence': grassroots movement celebrates anniversary

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
May 21 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SEVEN YEARS: From left, Holly Would, Amy Treyvaud, Fluer Hook, Tony Wardley, Maureen Hatcher and Peter Kervarec with Blaine (front) celebrate. Picture: Luke Hemer.

A community's devastation, horror and feelings of helplessness after hearing the stories of sexual abuse in Ballarat for the first time turned into a grassroots movement that continues to serve as a symbol of support.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochelle Kirkham

Rochelle Kirkham

Journalist

Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.