Western Bulldogs stars to wear Indigenous boots hand-painted by Ballarat artist and Redan footballer Cooper Craig-Peters

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
May 20 2022 - 2:00am
SPECIAL: Cooper Craig-Peters, third from left, with Western Bulldogs players displaying their designs. Picture: Western Bulldogs FC

Aaron Naughton and Caleb Daniel are among the Western Bulldogs stars who will wear boots hand-painted by Redan footballer and Wurundjeri-Yorta Yorta man Cooper Craig-Peters for their clash with the Gold Coast Suns at Mars Stadium on Saturday.

Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

