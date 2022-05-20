The Courier

OPINION: Heritage Week: A perfect time to protect a precious place

By Cr Samantha McIntosh
May 20 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROTECTION: Heritage Victoria has advertised its intention to place Lake Wendouree and its foreshore on the State Heritage Register.

It is hard to believe that Ballarat's Lake Wendouree and foreshore are not already listed on the State Heritage Register.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.