OPINION: Heritage Week: A perfect time to protect a precious place

It is hard to believe that Ballarat's Lake Wendouree and foreshore are not already listed on the State Heritage Register.
One almost assumes they are. But they're not.
It is such an iconic space not just for Ballarat, but the nation. In truth, it has an international reputation - honoured as the location for the 1956 Olympic Games Rowing.
Even today - it is still hosting Australia's finest rowers, with the National Masters Rowing titles reigning supreme across its broad waters.
This week, Heritage Victoria has advertised its intention to place the lake and its gorgeous foreshore on the State Heritage Register.
Currently, an Interim Protection Order is in place and will stay so until at least July 22, 2022.
The application for the Interim Protection Order was lodged by the Get The Lake Lights Right group.
The name of this group is so simple - and a perfect description for what it is hoping to achieve. It has no hidden agenda. The group simply wants the City of Ballarat to choose the right lights, the best lights, for this special location.
The group doesn't want to stop lights being installed around the famous six-kilometre Steve Moneghetti Track. It just wants to stop the current lights from being erected.
There are many reasons for this.
At 5.5 metres tall, every 25 metres apart, these 225 ugly lights will change the lake precinct forever.
They will industrialise the beautiful, simple, refreshing green space in the heart of our city. People come here every day to walk, run or just take in a bigger world.
It is the place that we come to breathe. To stretch our minds and bodies. To be alone. To be with friends. To cycle with young family. To push babies in prams. To walk our dogs. To see the open sky. To fish from its edges. To listen to lapping waters. To soak in the rhythms of the rowing crews.
It is in this precious, calm space that most of my colleagues on council want to put these tall lights. The light spillage from the poles is enormous. It doesn't matter what the 'experts' say; the truth is in the trial - and the trial lights show a lot of light escaping well beyond the path.
The concerns with this are many and include significant light pollution. The light spill also impacts the insect life of the lake, a huge but poorly understood - and ignored - part of this debate.
Some of the city's brightest legal brains have reviewed the City of Ballarat's governance processes during this lighting fiasco.
Our best scientists have also reviewed the scientific analysis done to make way for this decision. It is fair to say these reports are scathing.
The complaints and papers are currently before Heritage Victoria and the Local Government Inspectorate.
The potential listing of Lake Wendouree and its foreshore is aimed at stopping such an excessive lighting plan from proceeding. It is over-the-top and offensive to the environmental, ecological, social, aesthetic, cultural and practical forms of the precinct.
Hundreds of young mutton birds recently died on Port Fairy's Griffiths Island after the installation of significant lighting. It's not yet known what caused the mysterious deaths. But even a Moyne Council spokesperson said: "It's understood artificial light may have an impact on the fledglings." (ABC News, May 2, 2022).
This complication with nature serves as a reminder that rigorous analysis and planning are critical.
The timing of the heritage protection activity is uncanny given it coincides with the celebration of Ballarat Heritage Week.
This is a city that celebrates what makes it special - its culture and cultures, its history, its natural form and its built form. We choose to protect many buildings and nooks and crannies in this city.
Lake Wendouree comprises both natural and built forms. In this way, it is like all other special places that we think are worth looking after.
When the application for the Interim Protection Order was lodged, it was very unfortunate to observe the hysteria and communications excesses emanating from some at Town Hall. They said the IPO would stop the city from mowing the lawns or trimming the trees or undertaking the important tram line upgrade.
Of course, none of this was true. In fact, the opposite has happened, and will happen.
The purpose of a heritage registration is to protect and celebrate a space, not ruin it. The world did not stop turning when the IPO was announced. Such feverish hyper-folly by people who knew better was both disappointing and disingenuous. Such inaccuracies would be best avoided again.
The Get The Lake Lights Right group argues for subtler, suitable, respectful in-ground cross-path illumination. This option would gently light the path and still achieve the aim of the plan.
As the lake groups say, it is never too late to make a good decision.
I urge residents who love this lake to write a supportive submission to Heritage Victoria.
City of Ballarat councillor Samantha McIntosh
