Ballarat's weekend in sport mega gallery | May 21-22

Another big weekend of sport is here and our photographers have once again been out and about capturing the action among the excitement of the federal election.
Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands football and netball league games on Saturday were once again a key focus.
Our photographers also covered Westvic's State League Men 2 Hockey clash against Melbourne High School Old Boys Hockey Club and Ballarat City v Preston in NPL3 soccer.
Have a flick through the gallery above to see who you can spot.
