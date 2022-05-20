The creativity of Soldiers Hill residents has gone on display as part of an annual art walk.
The Ballarat suburb's artistic group, Soldiers Hill Artist Collective, is holding its sixth annual 'ArtWalk' over nine days to coincide with the Ballarat Heritage Festival.
About 20 SHAC member artists have produced a diverse range of works which have been displayed in shopfronts, studios and businesses in Soldiers Hill.
People will be able to take a self-guided walk through the suburb's rich heritage and view the artworks, which are for sale, across 12 venues.
SHAC chairperson Neale Thompson said the inclusion of 'Fence Art' was an exciting addition to this year's art walk.
He said St Columbas and Macarthur Street primary schools' pupils had installed amazing artwork on their school boundaries, while other artwork adorned residential boundaries.
"It's eye catching as you drive along and something we plan to keep going forward," Mr Thompson said.
Mr Thompson said the art walk was an opportunity for people to spend time in the community and support each other.
"We have tried to engage businesses, particularly cafes, so people can go inside and support that business as well," he said.
The SHAC ArtWalk was officially launched on Friday night and will be held until Sunday, May 29.
The map is available from www.shacballarat.org.au and the group's Facebook and Instagram pages. SHAC is running creative workshops on Sunday, May 22. For details, visit www.shacballarat.org.au
SHAC thanks all supporting businesses for their ongoing support and participation.
