Ambulance Victoria is in shock following the death of one of its paramedics in a two-vehicle collision near Stawell on Friday morning.
Mother-of-three Pauline Smith was off-duty when she died at the scene of the collision on the Western Highway, Great Western, about 7.50am.
Ambulance Victoria acting chief executive officer Libby Murphy said Ms Smith was a much loved person.
"We stand united in shock and sadness as an organisation today after the sudden passing of our paramedic colleague Pauline Smith," Ms Murphy said.
"Our deepest sympathies are with Pauline's husband, Stephen, and her three children, her family, friends and close colleagues.
"Pauline was a much loved and respected member of the Grampians community and will be greatly missed."
Ms Murphy said support was being offered to colleagues and employees across the Ambulance Victoria organisation.
"Out of respect for the family, we will not be making any further comment at this stage," she said.
Ms Smith was the sole occupant of the vehicle she was driving.
The male driver of a white Holden Vectra was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is assisting police with their inquiries.
Police are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the collision and are appealing for information from anyone who saw the white Holden Vectra before the incident.
The area surrounding the collision was cordoned off on Friday while Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives processed the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, with dash cam footage or further information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
