No serious injuries following trailer crash in Pykes Creek

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated May 21 2022 - 1:59am, first published 1:55am
CLOSE CALL: A man in his thirties has left unscathed after his vehicle, towing a trailer, flipped last night in Pykes Creek. Photo: Adam Trafford.

A man in his thirties has suffered no serious injuries after his vehicle flipped last night just before 10pm in Pykes Creek.

