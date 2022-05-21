A man in his thirties has suffered no serious injuries after his vehicle flipped last night just before 10pm in Pykes Creek.
Ambulance Victoria were called to the scene after the man, who was towing a trailer, had his vehicle flip on the Western Freeway, towards Melbourne, near Pykes Creek Reservoir at about 9:49pm.
Advertisement
The man was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital shortly after and is said to be in a stable condition, according to Ambulance Victoria.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.