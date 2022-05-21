WINNERS and LOSERS | May 21, 2022

SENIORS
Melton South 15.8 (98) d Bacchus Marsh 15.7 (97)
East Point 17.10 (112) d Ballarat 11.14 (80)
Melton 19.7 (121) d North Ballarat 7.11 (53)
Darley 20.13 (133) d Redan 10.18 (78)
Sunbury 14.16 (100) d Lake Wendouree 8.11 (59)
LADDER: MELTON 24 points, 208.25%; DARLEY 16, 115.23; SEBASTOPOL 12, 119.24; EAST POINT 12, 117.90; NORTH BALLARAT 12, 99.54; BALLARAT 12, 96.09; Bacchus Marsh 12, 95.94; Melton South 8, 64.92; Sunbury 4, 86.93; Redan 4, 84.08; Lake Wendouree 4, 63.94
RESERVES
Bacchus Marsh 14.11 (95) d Melton South 3.3 (21)
East Point 17.14 (116) d Ballarat 1.7 (13)
Melton 8.5 (53) d North Ballarat 6.4 (40)
Darley 15.15 (105) d Redan 7.7 (49)
Sunbury 16.16 (112) d Lake Wendouree 1.1 (7)
LADDER: MELTON 22, 237/62; SUNBURY 16, 401.48; SEBASTOPOL 16, 271.91; NORTH BALLARAT 16, 125.43; BALLARAT 14, 162.40; EAST POINT 8, 123.78; Darley 8, 57.30; Bacchus Marsh 8, 54.49; Lake Wendouree 8, 48,71; Redan 4, 63.75; Melton South 0, 25.39
UNDER-19
East Point 6.16 (52) d Ballarat 2.6 (18)
North Ballarat 19.12 (126) d Melton 5.8 (38)
Darley 17.17 (119) d Redan 2.2 (14)
Sunbury 7.9 (51) d Lake Wendouree 6.9 (45)
LADDER: DARLEY 20, 283.44; NORTH BALLARAT 20, 287.11; BALLARAT 16, 174.25; EAST POINT 12, 300.83; REDAN 12, 68.37; SUNBURY 8, 64,94; Bacchus Marsh 4, 47.20; Sebastopol 4, 55.05; Lake Wendouree 0, 40,14; Melton 0, 38.83
SENIORS
Waubra 12.11 (83) d Clunes 10.7 (67)
Gordon 24.12 (156) d Buninyong 9.9 (63)
Springbank 18.18 (126) d Daylesford 2.6 (18)
Bungaree 23.13 (151) d Creswick 0.6 (6)
Skipton 8.16 (64) d Learmonth 4.15 (39)
Beaufort 9.13 (67) d Ballan 4.12 (36)
Dunnstown 6.18 (54) d Rokewood-Corindhap 5.9 (39)
Hepburn 15 24.18 (162) d Newlyn 8.7 (55)
RESERVES
Ballan 9.4 (58) d Beaufort 2.8 (20)
Creswick 9.8 (62) d Bungaree 5.4 (34)
Newlyn 9.15 (69) d Hepburn 6.8 (44)
Springbank 18.19 (127) d Daylesford 2.1 (13)
Skipton 17.13 (115) d Learmonth 3.4 (22)
Buninyong 12.9 (81) d Gordon 3.12 (30)
Clunes 15.12 (102) d Waubra 5.8 (38)
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 24, 856.07; SKIPTON 20, 278.17; DUNNSTOWN 20, 213.58; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 16, 242.58; BUNINYONG 16, 214.97; LEARMONTH 16, 107.10; HEPBURN 14, 1137.88; NEWLYN 12, 175.93; Bungaree 12, 143.27; Creswick 12, 115.85; Gordon 8, 77.04; Clunes 8, 61.50; Daylesford 4, 47.38; Beaufort 4, 39.08; Ballan 4, 29.70; Waubra 2, 19.20; Carngham-Linton 0, 17.40
UNDER-18
Springbank 14.10 (94) d Daylesford 4.1(25)
Beaufort 26.24 (180) d Ballan 1.1 (7
Waubra 20.17 (137) d Clunes 3.0 (18)
Dunnstown 11.12 (78) d Rokewood-Corindhap 3.4 (22
Hepburn 15.10 (100) d Newlyn 5.7 (37)
Learmonth 18.12 (120) d Skipton 0.2 (2)
Gordon 24.13 (157) d Buninyong 2.2 (14)
LADDER: DUNNSTOWN 20, 429.60; GORDON 20, 286.00; SPRINGBANK 18, 604.00; LEARMONTH 16, 587.84; CARNGHAM-LINTON 14, 131.82; WAUBRA 12, 256.14; BEAUFORT 12, 175.50; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 12, 142.50; Newlyn 12, 93.66; Hepburn 12, 81.32; Skipton 8, 52.40; Daylesford 4, 52.45; Ballan 4, 23.45; Buninyong 4, 16.47; Bungaree 0, 38.92; Clunes 0, 14.94
UNDER-15
Hepburn 22.22 (154) d Newlyn 0.0 (0)
Bungaree 14.13 (97) d Creswick 0.0 (0)
Learmonth 11.8 (74) d Skipton 1.0 (6)
Ballan 16.15 (111) d Beaufort 3.1 (19)
Rokewood Corindhap 8.9 (57)d Dunnstown 4.12 (36)
Buninyong 13.12 (90) d Gordon 3.2 (20)
Clunes 13.12 (90) d Waubra 0.2 (2)
LADDER: BUNINYONG 20, 408.82; BALLAN 18, 323.00; HEPBURN 18, 220.18; BUNGAREE 16, 1468.00; DAYLESFORD 16, 421.74; LEARMONTH 16, 356.95; SKIPTON 12, 155.78; CLUNES 12, 68.75; Rokewood-Corindhap 12, 45.81; Gordon 8, 108.27; Beaufort 8, 85.71; Dunnstown 4, 73.29; Newlyn 4, 13.79; Creswick 4, 0.73; Carngham-Linton 0, 27.13; Waubra 0, 10.58
SENIORS
Penshurst 34.28 (232) d Caramut 2.5 (17)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 34.28 (232) d Moyston-Willaura 2.0 (12)
Lismore-Derrinallum 26.24 (180) d Great Western 5.2 (32)
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 17.12 (114) d SMW Rovers 9.9 (63)
Tatyoon v Woorndoo-Mortlake cancelled
Ararat Eagles v Hawkesdale-Macarthur cancelled
LADDER: TATYOON 20 points, 353.06%: ARARAT EAGLES 20. 341.10; LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 16, 432.18; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 12, 251.18; GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKLED 12, 251.18; WICKLIFFE-LAKE BOLAC 12, 171.73; Penshurst 12, 139.88; SMW Rovers 8, 125.00; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 4, 48.35; Great Western 4, 28.72; Moyston-Willaura 0, 18.29; Caramut 0, 14.52
RESERVES
Penshurst 17.18 (120) d Caramut 2.0 (12)
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 11.12 (78) d Moyston-Willaura 4.5 (29)
Lismore-Derrinallum 30.9 (189) d Great Western 1.2 (8)
SMW Rovers 13.10 (88) d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 5.4 (34)
Tatyoon v Woorndoo-Mortlake cancelled
Ararat Eagles v Hawkesdale-Macarthur cancelled
LADDER: TATYOON 20, 693.55; LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 20, 651.61; SMW ROVERS 20, 382.11; GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 16, 150.38; ARARAT EAGLES 12, 125.62; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 8, 211.18; Penshurst 8, 114.39; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 8, 84.23; Moyston-Willaura 8, 65.81; Great Western 0, 23.09; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0, 6.43; Caramut 0, 5.83
UNDER-16.5
Penshurst 5.6 (36) d Caramut 2.1 (13)
Rams 16.7 (103) d Moyston-Willaura 3.5 (23)
Tatyoon 9.9 (63) d Great Western 2.5 (17)
Ararat Eagles v Hawkesdale-Macarthur cancelled
LADDER: PENSHURST 20, 2165.22%; CARAMUT 16, 222.52; TATYOON 16, 134.04; GREAT WESTERN 8, 145.05; MOYSTON-WILLAURA 8, 100.40; RAMS 8, 66.77; Ararat Eagles 4, 4.97; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0, 42.54
SENIORS
Maldon 14.18 (102) d Dunolly 11.11 (77)
Natte Bealiba 33.20 (218) d Maryborough Rovers 0.2 (2)
Harcourt 29.22 (196) d Avoca 2.5 (17)
Lexton 15.8 (98) d Newstead 11.9 (75)
Trentham 35.22 (232) d Royal Park 6.4 (40)
Talbot 12.5 (77) d Navarre 9.13 (67)
Carisbrook v Campbells Creek not provided
RESERVES
Maldon 9.13 (67) d Dunolly 6.2 (38)
Natte Bealiba 46.16 (292) d Maryborough Rovers 1.0 (6)
Harcourt 12.14 (86) d Avoca 3.3 (21)
Newstead 20.14 (134) d Lexton 2.4 (16)
Carisbrook 23.18 (156) d Campbells Creek 0.3 (3)
Talbot 10.7 (67) d Navarre 6.9 (45)
Trentham v Royal Park not provided
UNDER-17.5
Talbot 26.15 (171) d Navarre 0.2 (2)
Maldon v Lexton not provided
Avoca v Maryborough Rovers not provided
Carisbrook v Royal Park not provided
UNDER-14.5
Maldon 30.12 (192) d Dunolly 0.0 (0)
Maryborough Rovers 12.6 (78) d Natte Bealiba 4.5 (29)
Avoca 12.12 (84) d Harcourt 3.3 (21)
Carisbrook 15.14 (104) d Lexton 2.2 (14)
Trentham 9.15 (69) d Royal Park 1.3 (9)
Talbot 8.8 (56) d Navarre 5.0 (30)
LADDER: AVOCA 20, 496.15; TALBOT 20, 377.89; CARISBROOK 16, 793.24; MARYBOROUGH ROVERS 16, 143.30; MALDON 12, 414.96; Harcourt 12, 152.63; Navarre 8, 122.08; Natte Bealiba 8, 82.13; Lexton 4, 63.44; Trentham 4, 12.13; Dunolly 0, 17.53; Royal Park 0, 3.38
UNDER-11.5
Natte Bealiba 19.15 (129) d Maryborough Rovers 0.0 (0)
Avoca 1.4 (10) d Harcourt 0.1 (1)
Lexton 3.8 (26) d Newstead 2.1 (13)
Carisbrook 15.13 (103) d Campbells Creek 0.0 (0)
Trentham 4.2 (26) d Royal Park 2.3 (15)
Navarre 14.7 (97) d Talbot 4.1 (25)
LADDER: AVOCA 16, 1480.00; NATTE BEALIBA 16, 1072.41; CARISBROOK 16, 571.19; MALDON 16, 265.96; NAVARRE 16, 263.54; Newstead 16, 135.07; Lexton 12, 318.87; Harcourt 8, 126.98; Trentham 8, 73.61; Royal Park 0, 9.22; Maryborough Rovers 0, 5.67; Campbells Creek 0, 4.62
A GRADE
Ballarat 45 d East Point 38
Darley 62 d Redan 43
Melton South 48 d Bacchus Marsh 23
LADDER: MELTON SOUTH 20, 158.82; NORTH BALLARAT 20, 150.00; DARLEY 18, 144.09; REDAN 18, 143.86; BALLARAT 10, 86.32; LAKE WENDOUREE 10, 73.81; East Point 6, 83.86; Bacchus Marsh 4, 42.79; Sebastopol 2, 84.94
B GRADE
Ballarat 39 d East Point 34
North Ballarat 51 d Melton 42
Redan 45 d Darley 33
Lake Wendouree 50 d Sunbury 31
Bacchus Marsh 26 d Melton South 0
LADDER: BALLARAT 22, 172.83; DARLEY 20, 202.23; EAST POINT 18, 161.11; NORTH BALLARAT 18, 106.88; LAKE WENDOUREE 14, 98.47; MELTON SOUTH 12, 98.89; Redan 10, 110.81; Bacchus Marsh 6, 54.11; Melton 4, 56.81; Sebastopol 2, 62.86; Sunbury 2, 58.75
C GRADE
Melton South 34 d Bacchus Marsh 27
East Point 43 d Ballarat 22
Redan 32 d Darley 28
LADDER: EAST POINT 22, 186.61; LAKE WENDOUREE 18, 110.67; BALLARAT 14, 129.22; DARLEY 14, 123.91; REDAN 14, 97.14; MELTON SOUTH 12, 82.35; Sebastopol 6, 96.64; Bacchus Marsh 4, 60.96; North Ballarat 4, 43.58
D GRADE
East Point 24 d Ballarat 23
North Ballarat 45 d Melton 37
Redan 35 d Darley 13
Lake Wendouree 44 d Sunbury 18
Bacchus Marsh 24 drew Melton South 24
LADDER: EAST POINT 22, 150.44; BALLARAT 20, 197.98; NORTH BALLARAT 16, 131.68; BACCHUS MARSH 16, 92.52; MELTON SOUTH 14, 119.23; LAKE WENDOUREE 12, 113.08; Melton 8, 112.15; Sebastopol 8, 92.09; Darley 8, 70.71; Redan 6, 68.49; Sunbury 2, 35.65
E GRADE
East Point 21 d Ballarat 9
North Ballarat 23 d Melton 18
Redan 29 d Darley 11
Bacchus Marsh 8 d Melton South 0
LADDER: MELTON SOUTH 22, 274.55; EAST POINT 18, 185.92; REDAN 18, 154.55; SEBASTOPOL 18, 142.86; BALLARAT 12, 105.66; MELTON 10, 82.35; Lake Wendouree 8, 59.60; North Ballarat 6, 68.75; Bacchus Marsh 6, 56.30; Darley 2, 33.33
19/UNDER
Melton South 28 d Bacchus Marsh 21
Ballarat 46 d East Point 15
Darley 47 d Redan 35
Lake Wendouree 57 d Sunbury 23
LADDER: NORTH BALLARAT 18, 192.78; SEBASTOPOL 18, 166.67; BALLARAT 18, 157.60; DARLEY 18, 152.34; LAKE WENDOUREE 18, 128.57; MELTON SOUTH 14, 105.15; Redan 6, 79.46; Bacchus Marsh 4, 41.86; Sunbury 4, 28.50; East Point 2, 50.50
A GRADE
Newlyn 49 d Hepburn 21
Bungaree 59 d Creswick 41
Beaufort 66 d Ballan 16
Springbank 65 d Daylesford 22
Rokewood-Corindhap 53 d Dunnstown 39
Learmonth 69 d Skipton 32
Clunes 43 d Waubra 39
Buninyong 52 d Gordon 32
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 24, 283.82; BUNINYONG 24, 245.83; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 24, 204.43; LEARMONTH 20, 212.36; BEAUFORT 20, 155.17; NEWLYN 16, 135.50; SKIPTON 16, 112.77; DUNNSTOWN 12, 128.71; Gordon 12, 97.82; Bungaree 12, 95.24; Clunes 12, 79.33; Daylesford 8, 70.28; Waubra 8, 45.14; Carngham-Linton 4, 49.83; Ballan 2, 46.13; Hepburn 2, 38.11; Creswick 0, 47.87
B GRADE
Newlyn 59 d Hepburn 7
Bungaree 47 d Creswick 13
Beaufort 24 d Ballan 20
Springbank 42 d Daylesford 12
Dunnstown 45 d Rokewood-Corindhap 22
Learmonth 29 d Skipton 18
Clunes 33 d Waubra 0
Buninyong 47 d Gordon 33
LADDER: BUNGAREE 24, 205.94; BUNINYONG 24, 175.37; LEARMONTH 20, 181.54; SPRINGBANK 20, 153.21; GORDON 16, 165.38; CLUNES 16, 163.49; BEAUFORT 16, 104; BALLAN 12, 121.26; Dunnstown 12, 114.21; Newlyn 12, 100; Skipton 12, 97.79; Carngham-Linton 12, 73.83; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 85.80; Waubra 8, 74.85; Hepburn 4, 20.27; Creswick 0, 50; Daylesford 0, 27.57
C GRADE
Bungaree 43 d Creswick 13
Ballan 31 d Beaufort 28
Springbank 59 d Daylesford 7
Dunnstown 22 d Rokewood-Corindhap 15
Learmonth 47 d Skipton 32
Clunes 46 d Waubra 24
Buninyong 46 d Gordon 20
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 24, 267.86; BUNINYONG 24, 248.48; BUNGAREE 20, 155.45; BALLAN 20, 139.81; NEWLYN 20, 130.43; CLUNES 16, 137.50; DUNNSTOWN 16, 82.50; ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP 12, 140.94; Learmonth 12, 101.35; Gordon 12, 94.74; Beaufort 12, 85.42; Skipton 8, 76.92; Carngham-Linton 8, 76.25; Waubra 8, 47.54; Daylesford 4, 20.95; Creswick 0, 51.64
17/UNDER
Hepburn 36 d Newly 24
Bungaree 37 d Creswick 12
Beaufort 13 d Ballan 12
Springbank 34 d Daylesford 27
Dunnstown 28 d Rokewood-Corindhap 17
Learmonth 30 d Skipton 26
Waubra 35 d Clunes 27
Buninyong 39 d Gordon 11
LADDER: HEPBURN 24, 238.14; BUNGAREE 24, 230.67; SKIPTON 20, 181; NEWLYN 20, 162.07; BUNINYONG 20, 119.81; CARNGHAM-LINTON 16, 135.16; SPRINGBANK 16, 124.41; CLUNES 12, 179.46; Dunnstown 12, 106.29; Learmonth 12, 100; Waubra 12, 79.02; Beaufort 12, 65.49; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 92.62; Gordon 4, 60.26; Daylesford 4, 51.35; Ballan 0, 34.32; Creswick, 0 16.13
15/UNDER
Hepburn 36 d Newlyn 12
Bungaree 44 d Creswick 4
Ballan 26 d Beaufort 6
Springbank 35 d Daylesford 12
Rokewood-Corindhap 22 d Dunnstown 19
Skipton 45 d Learmonth 17
Clunes 36 d Waubra 6
Gordon 21 d Buninyong 11
LADDER; GORDON 24, 380.43; HEPBURN 24, 368.57; SPRINGBANK 24, 343.55; SKIPTON 24, 340.98; CLUNES 20, 321.95; BUNGAREE 20, 259.32; CARNGHAM-LINTON 12, 112.50; NEWLYN 12, 88.68; Learmonth 12, 75.35; Buninyong 10, 85.11; Ballan 8, 71.85; Rokewood-Corindhap 8, 52.46; Beaufort 8, 34.97; Daylesford 4, 36.97; Waubra 4, 18.50; Dunnstown 2, 34.22; Creswick 0, 7.58
13/UNDER
Newlyn 31 d Hepburn 5
Creswick 13 d Bungaree 10
Ballan 13 d Ballan 1
Springbank 20 d Daylesford 11
Dunnstown 6 drew Rokewood-Corindhap 6
Skipton 17 d Learmonth 13
Clunes 18 d Waubra 15
Gordon 22 d Buninyong 5
LADDER: SPRINGBANK 24, 409.52; GORDON 24, 247.50; CARNGHAM-LINTON 20, 267.27; NEWLYN 20, 235; SKIPTON 16, 117.19; CLUNES 16, 112.33; BUNINYONG 16, 73.13; DUNNSTOWN 14, 82.81; Bungaree 12, 75.49; Ballan 12, 70.73; Rokewood-Corindhap 10, 58.75; Learmonth 8, 115.87; Creswick 8, 70.45; Daylesford 4, 89.83; Waubra 4, 56; Hepburn 4, 28.28; Beaufort 4, 13.24
A GRADE
Glenthompson Dunkeld 57 d Moyston Willaura 29
Tatyoon 10 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 0
SMW Rovers 10 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 0
Lismore-Derrinallum 43 d Great Western 36
Penshurst 55 d Caramut 33
Ararat 10 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0
LADDER: TATYOON 20pts, 415.69%; HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 16, 156.85; ARARAT 16, 139.29; PENSHURST 12, 104.02; LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 12, 103.87; SMW ROVERS 10, 95.91; Caramut 10, 87.50; Woorndoo-Mortlake 8, 104.12; Glenthompson-Dunkeld 8, 73.00; Moyston-Willaura 8, 66.07; Great Western 0, 59.12; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 0, 0.00
B GRADE
Glenthompson Dunkeld 32 d Moyston Willaura 25
Tatyoon 10 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 0
SMW Rovers 34 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 29
Great Western 44 d Lismore-Derrinallum 40
Penshurst 41 d Caramut 28
Ararat 10 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0
LADDER: ARARAT 20pts, 216.87%; TATYOON 20, 156.84; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 16, 136.14; HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 12, 202.67; SMW ROVERS 12, 80.75; LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 8, 100.81; Glenthompson-Dunkeld 8, 89.09; Great Western 8, 88.32; Penshurst 8, 76.36; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 4, 81.63; Caramut 4, 67.53; Moyston-Willaura 0, 59.43
C GRADE
Glenthompson Dunkeld 34 d Moyston Willaura 15
Tatyoon 10 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 0
SMW Rovers 20 d Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 15
Great Western 26 d Lismore-Derrinallum 19
Caramut 26 d Penshurst 24
Ararat 10 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0
LADDER: ARARAT 16pts, 157.81%; TATYOON 16, 150.00; PENSHURST 16, 132.93; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 16, 129.35; GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 12, 158.44; CARAMUT 10, 105.32; Lismore-Derrinallum 8, 106.25; Great Western 8, 99.16; Moyston-Willaura 8, 88.79; SMW Rovers 6, 56.93; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 4, 73.53; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 0, 40.94
17/UNDER
Moyston Willaura 39 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 25
Tatyoon 10 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 0
Great Western 28 d Lismore-Derrinallum 22
Penshurst 38 d Caramut 14
Hawkesdale-Macarthur 10 d Ararat 0
LADDER: PENSHURST 20pts, 357.79%; MOYSTON-WILLAURA 20, 184.71; WOORNDOO-MORTLAKE 16, 337.78; GREAT WESTERN 14, 120.00; CARAMUT 12, 81.82; TATYOON 10, 57.69; Glenthompson-Dunkeld 8, 94.69; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 8, 62.10; Lismore-Derrinallum 4, 46.30; SMW Rovers 2, 0.00; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 2, 0.00; Ararat 0, 0.00
15/UNDER
Moyston Willaura 14 d Glenthompson-Dunkeld 12
Tatyoon 10 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 0
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 10 d SMW Rovers 0
Great Western 12 d Lismore-Derrinallum 10
Penshurst 45 d Caramut 10
Ararat 10 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0
LADDER: PENSHURST 20pts, LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 16, 183.33; WICKLIFFE-LAKE BOLAC 16, 182.50; HAWKESDALE-MACARTHUR 12, 157.58; GREAT WESTERN 12, 147.06; TATYOON 12, 72.41; Moyston-Willaura 8, 72.37; Caramut 8, 53.54; Woorndoo-Mortlake 4, 68.67; Glenthompson-Dunkeld 4, 52.29; Ararat 4, 33.33; SMW Rovers 0, 0.00
13/UNDER
Glenthompson-Dunkeld 11 drew Moyston-Willaura 11
Tatoon 10 d Woorndoo-Mortlake 0
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 14 d SMW Rovers 4
Lismore-Derrinallum 42 d Great Western 4
Penshurst 11 d Caramut 5
Ararat 10 d Hawkesdale-Macarthur 0
LADDER: PENSHURST 20pts, 235.90%; LISMORE-DERRINALLUM 16, 413.79; MOYSTON-WILLAURA 14, 159.52; GLENTHOMPSON-DUNKELD 14, 116.36; GREAT WESTERN 12, 105.06; CARAMUT 12, 91.84; Woorndoo-Mortlake 8, 119.57; Wickliffe-Lake Bolac 8, 86.11; Ararat 8, 54.29; Tatyoon 4, 62.00; Hawkesdale-Macarthur 4, 55.84; SMW Rovers 0, 11.01
A GRADE
Maldon 42 d Dunolly 34
Natte Bealiba 71 d Maryborough 32
Avoca 67 d Harcourt 43
Lexton 58 d Newstead 35
Carisbrook 74 d Campbells Creek 24
Trentham 53 d Royal Park 51
Navarre 46 d Talbot 24
LADDER: NATTE BEALIBA 20pts, 251.13%; AVOCA 20, 158.67; MALDON 18, 129.46; CARISBROOK 16, 220.18; LEXTON 12, 148.55; Newstead 12, 115.82; Trentham 10, 95.54; Harcourt 8, 114.02; Navarre 8, 100.00; Maryborough 4, 73.84; Campbells Creek 4, 52.65; Royal Park 0, 67.83; Dunolly 0, 47.35; Talbot 0, 44.11
B GRADE
Maldon 40 d Dunolly 25
Natte Bealiba 63 d Maryborough 14
Avoca 46 d Harcourt 29
Lexton 28 d Newstead 21
Carisbrook 54 d Campbells Creek 26
Trentham 27 drew Royal Park 27
Talbot 28 d Navarre 24
ladder not provided
C GRADE
Maldon 60 d Dunolly 7
Natte Bealiba 49 d Maryborough 16
Avoca 41 d Harcourt 34
Newstead 34 d Lexton 29
Carisbrook 51 d Campbells Creek 11
Trentham 33 d Royal Park 23
Navarre 38 d Talbot 5
ladder not provided
17/UNDER
Maldon 21 d Dunolly 15
Natte Bealiba 34 d Maryborough 31
Avoca 25 d Harcourt 23
Carisbrook 33 d Campbells Creek 20
Royal Park 28 d Trentham 19
Talbot 27 d Navarre 20
15/UNDER
Maldon 23 d Dunolly 17
Natte Bealiba 21 d Maryborough 7
Harcourt 49 d Avoca 8
Lexton 26 d Newstead 22
Carisbrook 20 d Campbells Creek 9
Royal Park 48 d Trentham 8
Talbot 25 d Navarre 11
ladder not provided
13/UNDER
Dunolly 21 d Maldon 8
Natte Bealiba 25 d Maryborough 19
Harcourt 46 d Avoca 6
Lexton 18 d Newstead 11
Carisbrook 20 d Campbells Creek 13
Royal Park 30 d Trentham 2
Talbot 25 d Navarre 18
ladder not provided
11/UNDER
Dunolly 8 d Maldon 2
Avoca 44 d Harcourt 2
Newstead 11 d Lexton 5
Carisbrook 23 d Campbells Creek 1
Talbot 11 d Navarre 7
ladder not provided
