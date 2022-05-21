The Courier
Home/Video

Devils too strong, Bloods thump Roosters | Ballarat Football Netball League Rd 6 wrap

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated May 21 2022 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redan's Rory Gunsser is wrapped up in a tackle against Darley. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Melton has moved clear at the top of the Ballarat Football Netball League ladder with a 68-point win in a top-of-the-table showdown against North Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.