Melton has moved clear at the top of the Ballarat Football Netball League ladder with a 68-point win in a top-of-the-table showdown against North Ballarat.
Captain Braedan Kight and Ryan Carter were at their electric best in the forward line for the hosts, bagging five goals apiece to be named their side's best players.
An arm-wrestle of a first quarter saw Melton earn a five-point lead but the match would be won in the second term, with the Bloods restricting the Roosters to a lone behind.
Sam Glover, returning from Collingwood VFL duty, was expertly kept quiet and limited to one goal.
After excelling in defence, the Bloods surged forward, kicking seven goals in the third quarter to set the platform for a sixth-straight win.
Melton is a heavy favourite to extend its unbeaten run to seven games next weekend when it travels to play Lake Wendouree. North Ballarat has the bye.
Melton 19.7 (121) d North Ballarat 7.11 (53)
After withstanding a first-quarter Redan assault, Darley broke the game open to celebrate a 55-point win and move to second on the ladder.
The Lions were four-point leaders at the first break after their relentless forward pressure forced the visitors into mistakes and ill-disciplined free kicks.
A quarter-time rev-up from coach Dan Jordan proved a perfect tonic, the Devils kicking five unanswered goals to start the second term and earn a lead it would never let slip.
Brett Bewley was well-marshalled by Declan Phillips but broke free midway through the third-quarter to kick a goal of the year contender.
WATCH BRETT BEWLEY'S GOAL OF THE YEAR CONTENDER:
Nick Rodda was an effective target for the Devils finishing with five goals to put pressure on Melton spearhead Ryan Carter in the race for the Tony Lockett Medal.
The loss offered some highlights for the Lions, but also plenty of areas for improvement.
Izaac Grant was named the hosts' best and continued to enjoy his time in the midfield due to Cooper Craig-Peters' call-up to the VFL.
Defender Jacob Werts also put forward a contender for goal of the year.
Khy Jess kicked three goals, including his first senior goal for Redan, but may be lost to the Greater Western Victoria Rebels when the NAB League resumes next weekend.
Darley 20.13 (133) d Redan 10.18 (78)
After six tough rounds and several near-misses, Sunbury has celebrated its first win of the season.
Corey Mobilio's move forward brought continued success, with the small-forward kicking three goals in the Lions' 41-point win against Lake Wendouree.
The Lions gained the ascendancy early with a 8.2 (50) to 2.3 (15) opening quarter.
Former Western Bulldogs forward Fergus Greene was a small highlight for Lake Wendouree on his club debut, kicking three goals.
Life only gets harder for Lake Wendouree next weekend with Melton coming to C.E Brown Reserve.
Sunbury is at home again to Redan.
Sunbury 14.16 (100) d Lake Wendouree 8.11 (59)
East Point superstar Jordan Johnston continued his hot run of form, kicking six goals in the Roos' 32-point win against Ballarat.
Johnston has kicked 14 goals in the past two weeks and now sits fourth in the race for the Tony Lockett Medal.
Only nine-point leaders at the first break, the Roos drew away with a six-goal second quarter.
Ballarat stayed in the contest but struggled against the hosts' midfield, with Matthew Johnston named the Roos' best and bagging two goals for good measure.
Ballarat is now staring down a tough task to avoid a three-straight losses with a trip to Darley waiting next weekend.
East Point hosts Bacchus Marsh.
East Point 17.10 (112) d Ballarat 11.14 (80).
Melton South has survived an almighty scare to celebrate an upset win against Bacchus Marsh for a second year in a row.
Almost 40-point leaders early in the fourth quarter, the Panthers conceded five unanswered goals in the final 10 minutes but held on for a one-point win.
Dylan Jones was immense in the ruck for Melton South, while Jake Thornton-Gielen starred in defence.
Recruit Rex Hickman was Bacchus Marsh's leading threat with four goals, while Jake Owen (three goals) was at his best to keep his side in the game late.
Melton South 15.8 (98) d Bacchus Marsh 15.7 (97)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
