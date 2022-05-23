The Courier
Pin-up Girls kick off Ballarat Heritage Festival's first week

By Malvika Hemanth
Updated May 23 2022 - 3:55am, first published 3:00am
Pin-up potentials were back in action this weekend as part of this year's Ballarat Heritage Festival exuding the roaring glitz and glam of the fifties with a modern twist.

