Pin-up potentials were back in action this weekend as part of this year's Ballarat Heritage Festival exuding the roaring glitz and glam of the fifties with a modern twist.
This year's theme of 'vintage vibes without the vintage values' saw 16 competitors put on their best dress and performance all in the hopes of winning the ultimate prize of a spot at the 2022 Australian New Zealand Pinup Pageant in New Zealand.
Competitor, Lauren Bradley, who performed under the stage name, Lucky Dip and has been involved with the Victorian Pinup Pageant since 2016, took out this season's 'rockabilly' category.
She said, although it felt special to take out the win, the best part about the pageant for her, is being able to see everyone come together and express their ideas on stage.
"Being on stage seeing people come up with these crazy ideas and being able to execute them is so awesome," Ms Bradley said.
As for Ms Bradley's look which comprised of a shimmery, turquoise dress adorned with musical notes, she said she drew inspiration from Elvis and 1950s rock'n'roll.
"My concept was based around a music doll which is really contained and restrained," she said.
"I tried to capture the essence of the 1950s from the cheesecake diner girls, with red lips, the sparkles, the sequins and the hair.
"So everything from Elvis through to Wanda Jackson, whose music I used for my act."
In terms of this year's theme, Ms Bradley said, for her, it was all about embracing the vintage values of bygone eras' culture, clothing and music without the gender inequalities.
"We love the music, we love the culture, we love the clothing, but we are modern women so it's all about combining those themes with modern values and the fact that we have the ability to be creative and have jobs," she said.
Victorian Pinup Pageant director Tracey Spencer said seeing participants build up their self esteem is one of the reasons she continues to run this event, now in its seventh year.
"It's been such a pleasure over the years being able to watch different people develop and bloom especially during different stages in their life," Ms Spencer said.
"I feel very privileged to be able to provide this creative outlet."
She said, it was also an added bonus this year to receive funding from the Ballarat council for the first time.
"I have self-funded the pageant in the past so receiving $4000 worth of funding has been wonderful," Ms Spencer said.
"It means I can actually pay photographers and other people who make this event possible."
