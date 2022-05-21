The Courier
Western United reaches first-ever A League Men grand final

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated May 21 2022 - 10:40am, first published 10:32am
Leo Lacroix celebrates a goal for Western United at Mars Stadium. Picture: Luke Hemer

Serbian striker Aleksandar Prijovic scored twice and added an assist as Western United advanced to the A-League Men grand final with a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory.

