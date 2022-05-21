Western United reaches first-ever A League Men grand final

Serbian striker Aleksandar Prijovic scored twice and added an assist as Western United advanced to the A-League Men grand final with a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory.
United made the season decider for the first time in just their third season and ended Victory's club-record 16-match unbeaten run with a 4-2 aggregate win in a pulsating match on Saturday night.
Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, United twice hit the front as Prijovic capitalised on two wonderful crosses to score in each half.
Prijovic set up the decisive third goal in the 78th minute, as his delightful layoff fell to Lachie Wales, whose shot deflected off a Victory player into the net for the go-ahead goal.
The excellent Dylan Wenzel-Halls added the icing with a fourth in the ninth minute of added time.
Prior to the final goal of the game, Victory had a number of chances to level the tie and also had an unsuccessful penalty shout.
A Jake Brimmer free kick in the 82nd minute forced a good fingertip save from Jamie Young and Victory twice came close to scoring in the 88th and again in added time, with all three efforts coming from substitutes.
Western United won two of its three games in Ballarat this season.
It will take on the winner of the second semi-final between Melbourne City and Adelaide United on Sunday afternoon.
The A-League Men grand final will be played on Saturday May 28 at 7:45pm at AAMI Park.
with AAP
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
