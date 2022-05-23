The Courier

Ballarat is major event ready after spectacular National Masters Rowing Championships

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 23 2022 - 2:16am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LAPPING IT UP: The Wendouree Ballarat men's crew in the Masters C8+ Final. Picture: Adam Trafford

THE spectacular success of the National Masters Rowing Championships at Lake Wendouree has given Ballarat the inside running to host even more major events, with potential for the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.