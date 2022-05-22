Premiership favourites further strengthened their cases in a big weekend in the Ballarat and Central Highlands football leagues.
Dunnstown tall is Will Johnson is a guest on this week's footy wrap video after his side extended its hot start with a win against Rokewood-Corindhap.
Also, our footy experts Matt Currill and David Brehaut have all the news from an influential round.
Watch below.
