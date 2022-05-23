The Melbourne Renegades' next star may be playing in Ballarat.
The Big Bash League franchise is searching for the best female and male players in community cricket from around the state with the potential to play at a higher level for the second season of Renegades Recruit.
The program was launched last year as a three-part TV series broadcast on the Renegades' social platforms and Kayo - bringing 10 club cricketers from across Victoria together for a unique high-performance opportunity with the Renegades Academy.
The female edition will look slightly different, focusing on the 'next best' talent outside of the WBBL in Victoria. Players from both Premier and community clubs who believe they have what it takes to compete with the best are encouraged to apply.
The best of this year's players will be selected to be put through their paces for the first two episodes, which will culminate in a 'final three' being chosen.
The winner of each competition will be determined by a public vote between the final three players.
