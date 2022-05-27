The Courier

Where will the Comm Games athletes be living? The Courier gives four likely choices

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
May 27 2022 - 7:30pm
A CBD rebuilding: Joseph van Dyk and Michael Poulton think the Eastwood St car park is a better site for the village. Case For: Potentially achieves density infill in the CBD; Removes a problematic area for policing; Moves existing parking underground, conceivably adding parking capability. Case Against: Expensive; Close to the Yarrowee River, may cause environmental problems; Community resistance. Inset: The saleyards. Picture: Adam Spencer.

Ballarat has been given the narrowest of windows to prepare for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. What would usually be a decade's lead into the event must be delivered in just over three years.

Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Journalist

Old journalist, The Courier.

