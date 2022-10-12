The Courier
Where will the Comm Games athletes be living? The Courier gives four likely choices

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
October 12 2022
In May Courier journalist Caleb Cluff looked at the four likely options for an athletes village; Llanberis athletics centre; the former John Valves site on Creswick Road; the Eastwood Street CBD car park and the former saleyards site on Latrobe Street.

