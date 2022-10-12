Where will the village be? The informed commentary says while the Eastwood car park is ideal, the former saleyards is the front runner, solving a myriad of problems about that site's future. Llanberris Reserve needs to be redeveloped, but taking it out during the lead to the Games may be too much. The John Valves land must be incorporated somehow, but those negotiations may preclude it being ready in time for permanent habitation, and its post-Games suitability. The good money is on the saleyards.