After over 20 years of Buninyong senior netball, Mel Scott will be the first netballer at the club to play their 300th senior game when undefeated Buninyong host winless Hepburn on Saturday.
Scott has been playing seniors netball since she was 16 as the club prepares to put on a show for her milestone game.
Advertisement
"A few past players that I've played with over the years are coming to the game to celebrate along with my family and friends," Scott said.
"I had to miss a game the other week so to have a home game in my 300th has worked out perfectly."
Scott has continuously juggled family life and netball commitments en route to her big day, with the 39-year-old ready to lap up Saturday's celebrations.
"This one is more exciting than any other milestone because no netballer at our club has played that many senior games," she said.
"It's been easy to keep showing up to the club because of the friendships you make over the years."
Scott will be hoping to celebrate the club's sixth-consecutive Central Highlands Netball League win along with her milestone when second-placed Buninyong match-up against Hepburn on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.