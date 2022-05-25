The Courier

Mel Scott will become the first Buninyong netballer to play 300 senior games on Saturday

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
May 25 2022 - 3:00am
Mel Scott in her Buninyong colours. Picture: Supplied.

After over 20 years of Buninyong senior netball, Mel Scott will be the first netballer at the club to play their 300th senior game when undefeated Buninyong host winless Hepburn on Saturday.

Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

