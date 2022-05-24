The Courier

'He kept choking me until my eyes popped out of my head'

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
May 24 2022 - 11:00pm
A man who allegedly choked his ex-partner until she lost consciousness in front of five children has been denied bail.

