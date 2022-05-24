'Tortured journey': pressure grows to complete fernery redevelopment

For several years, the council-led redevelopment of Ballarat's iconic fernery - located in the Botanic Gardens - has been a project plagued with uncertainty, delay and more than the odd spot of controversy.
Stage one works, involving the construction of a new entrance to the fernery in the form of a gothic-inspired replica of the original mid-19th century wooden build, were completed in March last year to much fanfare - though not without exceeding council's 2015/16 budget of $1.4 million by some $270,000.
Since then, council officers have developed concept design plans for stage two works, which reportedly include landscaping along Wendouree Parade, as well as a new entrance to the gardens, and the creation of footpaths connecting the replica building to the north and south gardens and Robert Clarke Conservatory.
Beyond this, the decaying 1950s steel structure is to be replaced with an open pergola and the creation of an outdoor fernery.
The final stage three works, however, occupy less certain ground, with council officers flagging this phase of the development would involve "construction of the remaining structure" in accordance with a (yet to be) revised masterplan for the fernery precinct.
A recommendation to approve the stage two works and a review of the existing masterplan will come before councillors at the general meeting this evening.
While concerns regarding physical access to the site, in order to complete the stage two works, were raised by the Friends of Ballarat Botanic Gardens last year, those issues appear to have largely abated.
"There was a view stage two would involve major construction work, but since we know it's mainly landscaping, those concerns about physical access hold [less weight]," president Terry O'Brien said. "I think it will be manageable now."
Council officers estimate the stage two works will attract costs within the vicinity of $510,000, with around half the sum to be supplied by Friends of Ballarat Botanic Gardens and the balance by council.
Notwithstanding this progress, Mr O'Brien said there existed mounting community angst at the missed opportunity to capitalise on what ought to constitute one of Ballarat's most prized assets.
"This [project] has had such a long, tortured journey," he said. "It's such a beautiful building and yet we're losing the tourist potential it has."
"It's one of those projects that really should be a higher priority in terms of funding [commitment from council]."
Mr O'Brien added that it would be far preferable if council were to commit to completing stage two and three works together.
"We've been told repeatedly [the project] is going to be ready by Begonia Festival - we were told that last year and again this year, but that will still only be stage two," he said.
"Rather than have it drag on for another three or four years, the entire vision should be treated as one and completed now."
