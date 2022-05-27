The Courier

Golden whistler is a stunning bird of the Ballarat region | Nature Notes

By Roger Thomas
May 27 2022 - 3:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HANSOME: A stunning male golden whistler, photographed at Anakie Gorge recently. Picture: Carol Hall

Found in the Ballarat district all year-round, the golden whistler is a stunning bird, its bright yellow breast set off by a white throat and a narrow black band.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.