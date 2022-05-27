Golden whistler is a stunning bird of the Ballarat region | Nature Notes

The bird in the photo was engaged in territorial activity at Anakie Gorge, where two males were vying for the attention of a female a month ago. Photographer Carol Hall describes them fluffing out their feathers, pointing their heads to the sky, and emphasising their yellow collars as they danced around the branches for 10-15 minutes. The female watched, quietly chirping from time to time. The males appeared quite rotund as they displayed, and the enlarged collar around the back of their neck was prominent.