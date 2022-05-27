DAYLESFORD and Beaufort will showcase newly designed jumpers for Saturday's Central Highlands Football League Pride Cup.
The rainbow jerseys and Pride Cup event were a huge success for the Bulldogs back in 2019, with the club keen to continue their ongoing association with Daylesford's ChillOut Festival.
Daylesford Football Netball Club president Carson White said the football and netball clubs had come together to produce the guernseys.
He said the event is an important celebration of the club's ongoing commitment to diversity and will feature a panel discussion about making community sporting clubs more inclusive.
"The initiative is incredibly important to the club given the community demographics and the shared belief that when you change sport, you change entire communities," White said.
"We held a very successful inaugural Pride Cup in 2019 with the pandemic preventing us from holding a second event until now.
"One of our five key pillars as a club is community with our own being very diverse, and this is something that we wholeheartedly embrace.
"The Pride Cup is a perfect vehicle for us to continue the conversation around diversity and inclusion within our club, and we're also looking forward to delivering a great event with an exciting panel of speakers."
Pride Cup chief executive James Lolicato, said that the organisation was proud to partner with Daylesford on its continued journey to inclusion.
"In holding this event, Daylesford is showcasing to their league and the wider community what diversity means to them, and this is creating an important ripple effects far beyond the sporting field," he said.
"Since 2014, Pride Cup events have gone from strength-to-strength, bringing education and celebration to regional communities throughout Australia.
"No event galvanises the community and creates more awareness of LGBTQI+ inclusion in sport than by hosting a Pride Cup."
Lolicato said more work was still needed to include LGBTQI+ people in team sports. Head to daylesfordbulldogs.com.au for luncheon ticket details.
