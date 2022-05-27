The Courier

Daylesford and Beaufort to contest Pride Cup in big Central Highlands Football League clash

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 27 2022 - 5:19am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT: Rob Rodgers and Brooke Cowan model Daylesford's pride jumpers. Picture: Lachlan Bence

DAYLESFORD and Beaufort will showcase newly designed jumpers for Saturday's Central Highlands Football League Pride Cup.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.