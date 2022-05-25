The Courier

Ballarat Miners NBL1 guard David Crisp set for a stint on the sidelines with a hamstring complaint

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated May 26 2022 - 4:44am, first published May 25 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUT: Miners import David Crisp will miss at least the next two matches with a hamstring injury. Picture: Adam Trafford

BALLARAT Miners guard David Crisp is expected to be out of action until after the mid-season bye after injuring his hamstring this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.