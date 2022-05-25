Stories of giving shared at Red Shield Appeal launch

Merv Lincoln has dedicated his life to supporting people in need in the community and is calling on others to help fund those efforts.
The Salvation Army Major spoke to The Courier at the launch of the organisation's annual Red Shield Appeal at a breakfast on Wednesday morning.
The organisation relies on community donations to run its social welfare programs in Ballarat, including food relief, financial counselling, homelessness support for women and children and youth programs.
"Without the Red Shield Appeal, most of our social work would have to cease because of a lack of funds," Major Lincoln said.
"All funds raised go into welfare and helping people in need in the community."
Major Lincoln has been connected to the Salvation Army his entire life, since being brought up in a children's home run by the organisation and going on to work as an officer for 36 years.
There is always need, there will always be someone who needs your help.- Major Merv Lincoln
He worked as a court and prison chaplain in his last appointment before retiring, but continues to support the organisation, including fundraising for the Red Shield Appeal.
He will be shaking the fundraising tin outside a Ballarat supermarket this week.
"I love it. It was my life. I wouldn't have wanted to change it for anything," he said.
"The beauty of the Red Shield Appeal with the donations is we see the end result, we see the smiles on people's faces at Christmas time with toys, that sort of thing."
When asked about what motivated him to help others, Major Lincoln said: "Everyone needs to be cared for. Everyone has feelings."
"There is always need, there will always be someone who needs your help. It grows depending on the circumstances, with COVID it has been very heavy on the staff and people."
A broad range of community members attended the Red Shield Appeal breakfast, including Victoria Police members, state government representatives, councillors, business owners and community members.
Guests heard details of Salvation Army work in Ballarat which is funded through the Red Shield Appeal, including food relief, a meals program, family violence support and lunches for school children.
Salvation Army Ballarat Doorways team leader John Clonan said volunteers prepared more than 26,000 meals for people in need to take away on a Tuesday and Thursday in the past two years.
Volunteers deliver 140 lunch packs to schools in Ballarat each week to assist staff to feed children who come to school without food.
Emergency relief case workers took more than 4600 phone calls over the last 12 months helping identify and meet needs and an average of 72 families per week receive food relief from the Grocery Box program.
Mr Clonan said all donations to the Red Shield Appeal made in Ballarat stayed in Ballarat to fund these programs.
Community members are encouraged to support the Red Shield Appeal by donating, becoming 'digital doorknockers' of volunteering for the appeal this coming weekend.
Visit salvationarmy.org.au/red-shield-appeal/. Contact 5337 0600 if you need assistance.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
