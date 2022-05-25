The Courier

Uplifting stories of young people's compassionate actions to be shared in new book

Rochelle Kirkham
By Rochelle Kirkham
first published 9:00am
INSPIRE: Loreto College Year 12 students Ella Hansen and Davin Murray are creating the 2022 Compassionate Heroes Ballarat book. Picture: Rochelle Kirkham

A new book will celebrate and share the stories of young people's compassionate actions in Ballarat.

