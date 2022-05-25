Uplifting stories of young people's compassionate actions to be shared in new book

A new book will celebrate and share the stories of young people's compassionate actions in Ballarat.
Compassionate Ballarat has partnered with Loreto College Year 12 students Davin Murray, Hailey Harman and Ella Hansen to deliver the Compassionate Heroes project.
Advertisement
They are calling out for submissions for the 2022 book highlighting school-aged children's inspiring stories.
By looking and seeing these wonderful and inspiring stories it is actually an uplifting experience.- Lynne Reeder, Compassionate Ballarat
Ella and Davin said the project was a good way for them to make a positive impact in the community.
"It is really inspirational for kids who have just been through COVID to come out and be contributing to society when they have had such a bad experience through COVID," Davin said.
"It was inspiring how people still managed to show compassion and think about others. It is important to contribute to your community and look out for others," Ella said.
The first Compassionate Heroes book published in 2021 shares the stories of Ailish who writes letters to people experiencing homelessness and Rubi who coloured her hair pink to raise funds for cancer research.
Will and Sadie created Christmas cards for aged care residents and Indianna, Coco and Belle cared for pets at the animal shelter.
Many other children and young people's compassionate actions were shared in the 2021 book.
"We look forward to seeing the submissions that we get and seeing what young people are contributing to our community, seeing what is possible for young people," Davin said.
RELATED COVERAGE: Sharing stories of compassion to inspire positivity
Compassionate Ballarat steering group member Dr Lynne Reeder said children and young people were the future leaders of Ballarat so it was important to celebrate them.
"We know compassionate is about seeing the suffering of others. Our ability to see suffering in these times is really important and sometimes we can feel overwhelmed," she said.
"By looking and seeing these wonderful and inspiring stories it is actually an uplifting experience.
"We can be looking over here and seeing every sad and worrying or look over here and be totally inspired by what these children have done."
PhD student Emma Dallamora will write an introduction to the book about how sharing stories can improve mental health and well-being by creating feelings of connectedness.
She has previously pulled together stories of her family who came from the Ukraine.
Visit www.compassionateballarat.com.au/whats-on to see the 2021 Compassionate Heroes Ballarat book.
Advertisement
Contact compassionballarat@gmail.com before June 10 if you would like to submit a young person's story to the 2022 book.
The new book will be launched on the National Day of Compassion on September 21.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
Rochelle covers court and has a particular interest in social issues including homelessness, food security and family violence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.